LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding his daily press conference on COVID-19 Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed 42 additional COVID-19 cases bringing the state total to 409 Monday.

Currently, Nebraska health officials are not tracking the number of recovered virus cases in the state.