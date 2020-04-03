Gov. Ricketts cites mobility data from Google as Nebraska social distancing continues

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 23, 2020, where he provided updates on Nebraska’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Ricketts cited mobility data from Google during his daily COVID-19 press conference Friday.

Google has released COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports for several countries to monitor how their region is reacting to the global pandemic.

Ricketts cited the chart for Nebraska that said retail and recreation rates have dropped 34% in the state due to COVID-19 reactions.

Grocery and pharmacy trends have dropped 9% and parks have seen a 109% increase in traffic.

Workplaces have seen a 24% decrease in mobility and transit stations have fallen 18% in mobility, Google reported.

For additional statistics and specifics on mobility for Nebraska counties, click here.

During the press conference, Dr. Gary J. Anthone said the vast majority of COVID-19 patients in Nebraska have been treated outside of hospitals by self-isolating at home.

Anthone said most Nebraska COVID-19 patients have recovered, but the data is not being tracked.

Latest Coronavirus Stories