LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Ricketts will be holding his daily COVID-19 press conference Thursday.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

Ricketts recently announced Nebraska schools will remain closed through May 31 after officials reported that the state’s COVID-19 death toll had risen to five.

Below are updated numbers provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on COVID-19 in the state.