WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give daily COVID-19 update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on steps taken against COVID-19 in Nebraska after a fourth death was announced in the state.
The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream below or here.
Health officials recently announced 33 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death in Nebraska.
As of the writing, Nebraska has 210 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and four deaths.
A map showing virus cases in the state is provided below by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
