WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to give daily COVID-19 update

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 23, 2020, where he provided updates on Nebraska’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding a press conference Wednesday to provide an update on steps taken against COVID-19 in Nebraska after a fourth death was announced in the state.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream below or here.

Health officials recently announced 33 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death in Nebraska.

As of the writing, Nebraska has 210 confirmed novel coronavirus cases and four deaths.

A map showing virus cases in the state is provided below by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

