WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds daily press conference on COVID-19 after 17 new cases announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Following the announcement of 17 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold his daily press conference on the virus Monday.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

Currently, 18 Nebraska counties under Directed Health Measures (DHMs).

The state DHMs for Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties, are effective until April 30 unless renewed, extended, or terminated.

The state DHMs for Lancaster, Dodgs, Saunders, Washington, Hall, Hamilton, York, Seward, Butler, Polk, Merrick, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt counties, are effective until May 6.

Under the DHMs, gatherings of more than 10 people and elective surgeries are prohibited.

Full details on the DHMS for each county can be found on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website under Directed Health Measures.

The DHHS also has a COVID-19 information line available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Call the information line at (402) 552-6645

With many Siouxland restaurants closed to dine-in customers, we know that it is our friends, family, and colleagues that are the ones being affected by these unprecedented times.

At KCAU 9, we know it is important to support our local businesses.

With that in mind, we’ve created a list of restaurants across Siouxland that are open and still serving food through either delivery or curbside pickup.

