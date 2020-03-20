WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts holds news conference on school closures

At 10:49 PM on Thursday night we officially transferred from winter to spring. However...it didn't really look or feel like it given the presence of heavy snow showers, cold temperatures in the 20s, and a biting northerly wind gusting above 40 MPH. Winter Weather Advisories lasted through Friday morning and travel became hazardous due to slick surfaces and poor visibility. Numerous power outages also occurred related to the snow & wind.

Below is a listing of snow amounts from the National Weather Service broken up by state...