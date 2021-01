SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Each year, local authorities investigate traffic fatalities across Siouxland, but 2020 proved to be an especially tough year for both state and local officers.

According to the Iowa DOT, their latest traffic fatality count confirmed 337 deaths in 2020. Even though that’s an increase of two fatalities from 2019, it’s significant when you take into account traffic went down due to the pandemic.