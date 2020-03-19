Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces 44 cases of COVID-19 in the state

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Reynolds spoke at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston saying that the virus has changed the daily routines for many people. She said that many steps taken by the state and Iowans will help reduce the risk for others. She added that the decisions were some of the toughest decisions she’s made in her time as governor.

Reynolds also gave an update, saying there are 44 cases throughout the state in 13 counties. There were also 642 negative cases through the state hygienic lab. She also announced that the state hygienic lab is now running three shifts. With more testing being done, she said she expects an increase of COVID-19 cases.

Officials reiterated the need for anyone with an illness stay home. They also ask people to practice social distancing and wash their hands.

Watch the stream below.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.