Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. Weeks into the coronavirus outbreak, Iowa hospitals have been ordered to report daily statistics to the state on the number of patients they’re treating and whether they have enough resources. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

JOHNSON, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds will hold a news conference on Tuesday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnson at 11 a.m.

The conference will provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 482 more cases of the coronavirus and four additional deaths.

