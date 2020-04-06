Closings
WATCH: Iowa Gov. Reynolds gives daily COVID-19 update

by: KCAU Staff

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 at a news conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Pa. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds held a news conference Monday to give an update on COVID-19 in Iowa.

Reynolds will hold it from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Gov. Reynolds announced that there are 78 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 946 along with three additional deaths.

She emphasizes that Iowans to stay home during the news conference.

Gov. Reynolds announced that malls, bingo halls, pool halls, zoos, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, campgrounds, and more will be closed.

