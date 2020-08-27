Gov. Reynolds closes bars, nightclubs in 6 counties in eastern Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Reynolds has announced that bars and nightclubs will be closed in six counties in eastern Iowa.

That also includes taverns, wineries, breweries, and distilleries in those counties.

It’s a part of the new public health disaster proclamation that she signed on Thursday that will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will be in effect until September 20.

Those counties include Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk, and Story and have some of the most virus activities that have occurred.

She adds that restaurants in those six counties that sell alcohol for consumption off-premises are permitted to remain open but must stop selling alcohol after 10 p.m. every night.

Gov. Reynolds is asking all peace officers in Iowa to help assist in the enforcement of these measures as well as those in the proclamation that she signed last week that includes the requirement that Iowans hosting social gatherings of more than 10 people must ensure that those attending maintain six feet of social distancing.

With the recommendation of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Board of Medicine, the governor is strongly encouraging all Iowans ages two and older to wear a mask or other face coverings when in public settings.

Especially in circumstances when it’s not possible to remain six feet from others outside of their households, unless it’s safe to do so or because of health or disability.

To read the full proclamation, click here.

Gov. Kim Reynolds held a news conference on Thursday morning.

