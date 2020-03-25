WATCH: Gov. Noem tells South Dakota to hit pause on fear

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held a short press briefing Wednesday asking South Dakotans to hit the pause button on panic surrounding COVID-19.

During the briefing, Noem said state employees and healthcare workers are working around the clock to keep South Dakotans safe and informed and that the virus will be defeated with modern medicine.

Noem said she understands people are afraid and worried, but “we will get through this.”

Details on COVID-19 cases in South Dakota can be found on the South Dakota Department of Health’s website.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

