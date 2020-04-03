Gov. Noem projects South Dakota to see COVID-19 peak in June

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Rapid City, S.D. Noem on Thursday, April, 2, 2020, said she was activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held her daily COVID-19 press conference Friday afternoon and discussed that South Dakota has yet to hit the peak for COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, Governor Noem said that due to South Dakotans following her health measures, the peak for COVID-19 cases has been cut in half and will not likely happen until mid- to late June.

She also stated that because of the peak happening in mid- to late June, South Dakotans will have to continue following her guidelines until October.

