Gov. Noem projects South Dakota to see COVID-19 peak in June

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem held her daily COVID-19 press conference Friday afternoon and discussed that South Dakota has yet to hit the peak for COVID-19 pandemic.
During the press conference, Governor Noem said that due to South Dakotans following her health measures, the peak for COVID-19 cases has been cut in half and will not likely happen until mid- to late June.
She also stated that because of the peak happening in mid- to late June, South Dakotans will have to continue following her guidelines until October.
Watch the replay of the press conference below.