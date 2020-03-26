WATCH: SD announces 5 new virus cases, 3 recoveries during Gov. Noem media availability

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem announced five new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota during her daily media availability Thursday.

The South Dakota Department of Health statistics say three people have recovered in the last day.

The availability is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

The Governor also discussed testing capacity in the state saying there will be a point where many low-risk people will not be tested.

The new cases bring South Dakota’s total to 46 COVID-19 cases. Of that total number, 16 people have recovered from the virus and one has died according to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).

Also according to the DOH, 819 COVID-19 tests have come back negative and 268 tests are pending results.

