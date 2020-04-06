WATCH LIVE: South Dakota Gov. Noem to give daily COVID-19 update

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Rapid City, S.D. Noem on Thursday, April, 2, 2020, said she was activating the National Guard to set up temporary hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem will be holding her daily press conference on COVID-19 Monday.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. in the South Dakota State Capitol and will discuss the developments surrounding the coronavirus in the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) confirmed two new deaths and 48 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 288 people Monday.

The two additional deaths from the virus bring the state total to four.

