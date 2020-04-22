South Dakota Gov. Noem says more testing supplies needed to identify hot spots

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is requesting more coronavirus testing supplies from the federal government as the state tries to navigate the partial opening of businesses.

Governors have called on President Donald Trump to help them scale up testing as he pushes for a reopening of the economy.

Noem said Wednesday that she’s gotten some supplies but still needs more to address hot spots of infections.

She says her decision to resist ordering business closures already put the state at phase one of Trump’s plan to reopen state economies.

Governor Kristi Noem held a news conference on Wednesday in the South Dakota State Capitol’s Governor’s Large Conference Room to discuss developments that surround COVID-19.

South Dakota Department of Health announced 103 more cases and one new death on Wednesday.

