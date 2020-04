PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem will be holding a news conference on Monday in the South Dakota State Capitol that’s scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

The conference will provide an update on the coronavirus in the state.

South Dakota Department of Health has announced 33 new cases and 59 more recoveries.

Watch the live stream above or on the KCAU 9 News Facebook page.