WATCH: 7 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, Gov. Noem gives update

PIERRE, SD (KCAU) Gov. Kristi Noem held a press conference to update South Dakota on COVID-19 Monday morning.
During the conference, Noem said she is working on an executive order she will sign Monday that will provide guidelines to businesses, healthcare providers, and community leaders.
Watch a replay of the livestream below or on KCAU 9’s Facebook page.
