SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the date for the general election approaches, a local organization is hosting a public forum about candidate positions.

According to a release, the League of Women Voters Sioux City (LWVSC) along with Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) are partnering together to produce two live Candidate Forums to inform the public about candidate positions. Both events will be held at WITCC at 7 p.m. and will feature panelists from the LWVSC, local media, and the WITCC Journalism program.

The first forum will go over candidates in races for Iowa State Senate District 1 and House District 2 on October 11. The second will go over the candidates for Woodbury County Supervisor District 2 and Woodbury County Attorney on October 12.

Siouxlanders can attend the forums in-person using Parking Lot 3 and Entrance 10 at WITCC.