SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The shooting of a burglary suspect in Sergeant Bluff in January was justified, authorities said.

Officials from he Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, Sergeant Bluff Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office held a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss the findings after investigating the deputy-involved shooting on January 12.

On that day, authorities were called to at Woodford Mobile Home Park before 6 p.m. regarding a burglary. Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, later identified as Michael Meredith, 35, of Sergeant Bluff. Authorities said Meredith had a tire iron and advanced towards the deputies. One deputy tried to fire a taser, but it was ineffective. After getting hit with the tire iron, the second deputy fired their gun, hitting Meredith. He was taken to a hospital where he later died from the gunshot.

