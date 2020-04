FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Governor Kristi Noem will hold a news briefing in the South Dakota State Capitol at around 12:30 p.m.

The briefing will discuss the developments that surround the coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Noem announced that April 8, 2020 as a Day of Prayer during the news conference.

Watch the live stream above.