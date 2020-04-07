Iowa health officials announce 102 new cases of COVID-19 along with one additional death

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds held a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Johnson to provide an update on COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 102 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,048.

Health officials also announced one additional death of an elderly adult from the age of 81 and over in Benton County, brings the death toll from the virus to 26.

Gov. Reynolds mentioned in the news conference that 11% of the positive cases are from long-term care staff and residents and 46% of deaths are from long-term care residents.

There are also three new counties in the state that are reporting their first case of COVID-19: Buena Vista, Greene, and Delaware.

There are 78 out of the 99 counties in the state with at least one positive case of the virus.

According to the IDPH, the 102 additional cases are:

Benton County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County: three adults (18-40 years)

Buena Vista County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Delaware County: one older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County: two older adults (61-80 years)

Dubuque County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Greene County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County: one adult (18-40 years)

Henry County: one child (0-17 years), one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Johnson County: ten adults (18-40 years), four middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Linn County: four adults (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Louisa County: seven adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Mahaska County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Marion County: one adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County: two adults (18-40 years)

Muscatine County: two children (0-17 years), three adults (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County: one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Scott County: six adults (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Story County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Tama County: three older adults (61-80 years), three elderly adults (81+)

Warren County: one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County: one adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Woodbury County: one adult (18-40 years)

A previously reported positive case Allamakee County is actually a resident of Clayton County.

On Tuesday, there are an additional 1,017 negative tests which raises the total to 11,670 negative tests reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

The state has started to share the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs and providing more information on the conditions of those infected with the virus.

Gov. Reynolds said in the news conference that the state has 1,690 available COVID-19 tests.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 104 are currently hospitalized, 89 have been discharged and recovering, and 646 are not hospitalized.

Gov. Reynolds said in the news conference that 341 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Also, there’s a public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 that’s available 24/7 by calling 211 or 1-800-244-7431.

