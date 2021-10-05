WATCH: League of Women Voters holds SCCSD Board of Directors candidate forum

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The League of Women Voters Sioux City is sponsoring the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors Candidate Forum on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The forum will announce to the public more information about candidate positions prior to the November 2 election. Panelists will be from the League of Women Voters Sioux City, Mayor`s Youth Commission and local press club.

There are nine candidates for three positions: Perla Alarcon-Flory (incumbent), Ryan Baker, Shaun Broyhill, Michael Lang Bushby, Jan George, Amanda Gibson, Chad Krastel, Bob Michaelson, and Joshua Potter.

You can watch the forum above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories