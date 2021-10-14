WATCH: League of Women Voters hold second SCCSD Board of Directors candidate forum

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The League of Women Voters Sioux City is sponsoring the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors Candidate Forum on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The forum will announce to the public more information about candidate positions prior to the November 2 election.

There are nine candidates for three positions: Perla Alarcon-Flory (incumbent), Ryan Baker, Shaun Broyhill, Michael Lang Bushby, Jan George, Amanda Gibson, Chad Krastel, Bob Michaelson, and Joshua Potter.

