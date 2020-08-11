WATCH: Interview with Sen. Joni Ernst

(KCAU) – Sen. Joni Ernst sat down with KCAU 9 today.
Ernst discussed Joe Biden’s running mate pick, gap year waivers, and more.
You can watch part one of the interview above, and rest down below.
Latest Stories
- Digital Exclusive: Siouxland Expo Center puts up new scoring displays
- August 11: Total COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska up to 351
- House passes bill to establish Latino museum on the National Mall
- Digital Exclusive: Y Academy to start this fall
- World’s last Blockbuster becomes Airbnb rental