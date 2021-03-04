WATCH: Eyewitness video captures pursuit near Walthill that ends in crash

WALTHILL, Neb. (KCAU) — Law enforcement from several agencies continue to investigate a high-speed chase pursuit in Siouxland.

The incident occurred just north of Walthill and off of Highway 77 in Thurston County, Nebraska.

Law enforcement from several agencies have been on the scene since around 3 p.m. Thursday after a high-speed chase.

That pursuit ended when the driver managed to avoid spike strips deployed by law enforcement but crashed into a ditch and rolled.

KCAU 9 obtained phone video of the crash shot by another driver who had pulled off the road just before the incident. You can watch the video below.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this still story.