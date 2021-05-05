WATCH: Bystander video captures tornado near Hartington Golf Club

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A confirmed tornado touched down before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Hartington, Nebraska.

Cell phone video was submitted to KCAU 9 taken near the Hartington Golf Club, where a high school golf event was underway. The tornado touched down in a dirt field just off the course property. The course is located on the northwest edge of Hartington.

Reports of trees being down and parts of the course were covered with old corn stalks that were picked up and deposited. Others gathered inside the club house.

The tornado tracked in rural areas. No injuries have been reported and damage is reported to be very limited.

The National Weather Service located the tornado near Hartington at 4:44 p.m., about 18 miles southwest of Vermillion, South Dakota.

For weather updates, make sure to follow the KCAU 9 Weather page.