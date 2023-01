SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday morning during Good Day Siouxland we were joined by Sean Hoesing from the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Hoesing spoke about an upcoming education series that will begin on January 18 and be held on Zoom every Wednesday through March 1. You can register for these events here. For more on the Iowa Chapter, click here.

