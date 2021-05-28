WATCH: 185th Air Refueling Wing participates in missile defense exercise

(KCAU) — The 185th Air Refueling Wing is one of three U.S. Air National Guard units participating in a multinational missile defense exercise in the United Kingdom.

More than 3,000 participants from the nations of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States are involved in the exercise Formidable Shield 2021, a live-fire exercise designed to test participating nations’ integrated air and missile defense systems using NATO command and control.

Iowa’s 185th Air Refueling Wing, Maine’s 101st ARW and Ohio’s 121st ARW are supporting the exercise where they are part of U.S. Air Force and NATO air operations. The nature of air refueling mission allows the air refueling units to conduct their air operations from the Glasgow Prestwick International airport in Prestwick, Scotland.

The exercise is set to conclude during the first week of June.

You can watch the 185th Air Refueling Wing in action down below.