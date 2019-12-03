Wastewater study serves as guideline for Sioux City Council

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Council members did sign off on a recently completed wastewater study that serves as a guideline for developing and implementing user rates for Sioux City customers.

While the study does not set future rates, Councilman Dan Moore says it will provide a road map for city officials.

“It’s a guide to use that the consultant put together of us to use and back it up. It’s a very thorough study that was done. That will come into play with our budget hearings that come into play as we look at the budget to support our utilities,” said council member Dan Moore.

Last week, the council officially notified four neighboring communities that rely on Sioux City for wastewater treatment that it plans to terminate current agreements, in order to increase the fees it charges.