Washington addressing seniors and robocalls

WASHINGTON D.C. – Robocalls have been annoying everyone across the county, but some of them are criminally related, especially those targeting senior citizens.

Lawmakers on the Senate Aging Committee Wednesday talked with law enforcement officials about how to protect seniors from being duped by robocalls.

On Capitol Hill, law enforcement officials told the Senate Aging Committee about the tricks scammers use to steal money over the phone.

“A common form is the caller claims that the potential victim has missed jury duty and there is a warrant for their arrest,” said Sheriff Jerry L. Saunders Jr., Sheriff of Deleware County, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Sheriff Saunders says that the caller typically uses spoofing technology and impersonates someone from the sheriff’s office.

“They advise one of the victims, a 65-year-old doctor, that he was subject to arrest for not responding to a grand jury subpoena,” Sheriff Saunders said.

He says his office successfully stopped that attempt, but they’re not always so lucky.

“Often trying to keep the public aware to avoid victimization is the best we can do,” Sheriff Saunders said.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey hopes that the Stop Senior Scams Act will help those efforts, by educating more people on how to spot when a senior is being taken advantage of.

Another line of defense against scammers is by giving bank tellers, cashiers, and others the tools to spot a scam, but Senator Casey says the protection can’t end there.

“Many in our country are divided on a range of issues, but we’re united as Americans in despising these robocalls,” Senator Casey said.

The committee wants the phone industry to adopt and implement the most up to date call-blocking technologies.

“Last year, robocallers generate more than 26 billion unwanted calls,” said Senator Casey.

“Robocalls are on pace to hit 58 billion,” Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins said.

The committee says it’s past time for Congress to get a grip on this issue as it continues to ramp up