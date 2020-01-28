Warrior on track to open this summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It went from being the crown jewel of Sioux City to an empty, forgotten building for more than four decades. But now, the Warrior Hotel and Davidson building are set for new life.

Economic Development Director, Marty Dougherty says, “It’s a building that you drove past and saw boarded up and vacant.”

Alex Cherubin, Assistant Vice President of Restoration Iowa says, “You almost had this almost sterile feeling that you lost something in Downtown.”

But for the past year, the once silent, empty building has been filled with over 150 construction workers a day, all doubling down around the clock to preserve the Downtown’s piece of history.

Cherubin says, “It’s going to be so magnificent, you don’t really see this anymore.” “We’re restoring that character and charm”

Dougherty says, “That transform from vacant into something vibrant will hopefully have a great impact.”

That transformation, possibly coming even sooner than expected.

Cherubin says, “We’re on schedule to open up to the public this summer. We’re striving to open early and as long as everything goes well, who knows!?”

One of the more recent finishes is the drywall put into the 22 luxury apartments that are all already available for rent.

Dougherty says, “In the center of downtown is where we haven’t had as much investment and activity and this is going to turn that around.”

Breathing new life into a once forgotten building.

Cherubin says, “It’s still alive and we’re inviting people to come back. It’s still very much a pinch-me moment. In a few months, we can show off our gift to Sioux City.”