Warrior Hotel shows support for National Autism Awareness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – April is National Autism Awareness month and a Siouxland landmark is lighting up in blue.

The Warrior Hotel and Davidson building showing its support for autism awareness by changing its exterior lights. About 1 of every 68 children is diagnosed with austism.

While the building may not be open, the small gesture means a lot to those who work with those on the autism spectrum.

“It’s great. We are all really excited to be able to see it on this beautiful hotel. The community support in Siouxland is excellent whether it’s autism or healthcare workers, it’s just really nice to see that unified front.” said Miranda Smalley with the Pier Center for Autism.

The Warrior Hotel has previously changed its lights in support of Alzheimer’s awareness.

The remodeled hotel is scheduled to open later this summer.