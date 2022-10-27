SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award from the city acknowledging their contributions.

The company has received the “Growing Sioux City” award for its contributions to rehabilitating the Warrior Hotel and Davison buildings. Mayor Bob Scott presented the award to the owners of the company and there are plans to plant a tree to signify their work.

The company said in a statement that they are happy to have helped Sioux City grow helping strengthen and enhance the community.

“We exist to strengthen and enhance the communities we operate in by redeveloping neglected neighborhoods and make them great places to live, work and play. This is our mission statement,” said Amrit Gill. “We are happy to say that we are helping to grow Sioux City along with our banking partners with help from Dubuque Bank & Trust, Security National Bank, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust and First Citizens Bank of Mason City. Since RSL invested $77.5 million in the historic renovations to The Warrior Hotel, which has received the AAA 4 Diamond rating with upscale style and amenities, enhanced with the right touch of service, there have been over 20 building permits started in downtown with growth being seen through multiple area businesses. This is all part of fulfilling Restoration St. Louis ’mission of strengthening and enhancing the community.

RSL has additional plans to start a new project located 614 Pierce Street by expanding the location into an apartment building.

The apartments, dubbed “Warrior Lofts” will have 32 total units; 24 studio, four one-bedroom, and four two-bedroom. The company said in their release that residents will have access to amenities at the Warrior such as the pool, spa, fitness, bowling alley, and restaurants.

“We are very lucky to be here and work with the city on their growth strategy- it’s exciting to be here with so much going on.” said Amy Gill.

Mayor Bob Scott said that he greatly appreciates the work that RSL has done in Sioux City.

Mayor Bob Scott said, “Anyone who visits or spends time here quickly understands what an incredible facility the Warrior is and how it has impacted our downtown. We greatly appreciate the investment and vision of the Gills.”

Both The Warrior and Davidson properties, built in 1930 and 1913, respectively, were vacant for the past 40 years, and are listed on the National Register of Historical Places.