SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sunday was Mother’s Day and some families spent quality time together outside of the house.

The Warrior Hotel hosted many families for a Mother’s Day buffet.

From pancakes and eggs and bake to slices of cake, the special women were treated like royalty.

Karen Johnson was one of the many moms at the Warrior on Sunday. She was there with her son and daughter-in-law.

Johnson said she is blessed to have such a loving family.

“Mother’s Day is very important as a mother to be celebrated for everything that goes into motherhood and at this point in my life, being a grandmother too. I’m very blessed,” Johnson said.

This Mother’s Day was the first of its kind and Warrior Hotel representatives told KCAU 9 that they plan to host the brunch again next year.