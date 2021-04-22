Warrior Hotel goes blue for Autism Acceptance Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Warrior Hotel was bathed in blue light for Autism Acceptance Month Thursday night.

April is Autism Acceptance Month, so the historical building changed its spotlights to blue. The month asks people to learn about what it means to be autistic and accept that those with autism do not need to be fixed.

“I think it really does help us promote the Pier Center, you know people may drive by and say, ‘Hey why is the Warrior blue tonight? Is there a special reason?’ So they are able to look that up and be like ‘Oh, for the Pier Center, what is that all about?’ And so we do gain a lot of traction from that, which is always really nice,” said Miranda Smalley with the Pier Center for Autism.

According to CDC data from last year, about 1 in 54 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).