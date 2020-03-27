Warrior Hotel glows purple for Alzheimer’s awareness

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In a normal year, the Alzheimer’s Association would be hosting its Wine and Chocolate Festival Thursday night. Sadly, the coronavirus changed that.

The organization’s work is still being recognized though.

The Warrior Hotel lit up purple Thursday night in honor of Alzheimer’s disease awareness.

More than 64,000 Iowans are currently living with the disease.

The wine and chocolate event started in 1994, and now ranks as the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Meanwhile, the Warrior Hotel continues to undergo renovations and is expected to open for business later this summer.