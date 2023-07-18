SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Warrior Hotel announced a partnership with Sioux City Professional Firefighters Local 7 to raise money for the Saint Florian Fire and Burn Foundation.

On Monday, a ribbon cutting was held at War Eagle Lanes to mark the official collaboration between the hotel and the foundation. Their aim is to raise $2 million to ensure the future sustainability of the Saint Florian Fire and Burn Foundation.

Officials with the Warrior Hotel told KCAU 9 that they will be donating 10% of their bowling lane sales toward the cause.

“We’re very thankful for the partnership that we have with the Warrior,” said President of the Saint Florian Fire and Burn Foundation Derek Trobaugh, “Again, for us having that $2 million endowment, that’s a huge thing for us for trying to make sure our burn survivors are taken care of indefinitely.”

“It’s really a no-brainer for us [to] make it so that when people come to War Eagle Lanes when they’re bowling that they know they’re doing something good for a cause that started in Sioux City and for a cause that really matters,” said General Manager of the Warrior Hotel Joseph Maddox.

Maddox added that they will continue to donate their bowling lane sales until the $2 million goal is reached.