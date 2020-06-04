Warrior Hotel announces opening day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After more than a year of renovations, a historic Sioux City hotel has set a date for its grand opening.

The Warrior Hotel announcing its official opening will be on August 30.

The $73-million project began in Februrary of last year to restore the building back to its former glory.

“Coming back the way that it was in the 1930’s, the art deco feel of the building and everyday something’s new, the carpet’s going in, the painters are painting.” Director of Sales and Marketing Lila Plambeck said.

The renovation project is being spearheaded by St. Louis-based Restoration St. Louis.