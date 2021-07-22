Warrant to perform in Sioux City this fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 80s band Warrant will be performing at the Sioux City Hard Rock’s Anthem this fall.

The concert is set to take place on September 11.

The band was formed in 1984 and release their double-platinum album “Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich” in 1988. The Single “Heaven” from the album earned the band national recognition as it hit the number two position on the Billborad Hot 100. Warrant their ninth studio album in 2017, Louder Harder Faster, which

charted at #19 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums chart.

Ticket for it go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. They can be bought at the Rock Shop or on the Hard Rock Casino’s webstie. All events at the Anthem are for those 21 and older.

Below is a list of upcoming concerts at Anthem