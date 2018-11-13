Warming up this week, 50’s ahead!

Another chilly one out there today, but temperatures are soon going to shoot up above average this week ahead.

Today we will be warmer than yesterday by around 10 degrees. The winds have also died down and will remain around 5-10 mph this afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine continues throughout the week ahead, so what this means is we will finally see a big warmup over the next few days.

By Wednesday we jump back to the upper 40’s and we hit the 50’s for Thursday!

As we head into Friday, a cold front moves through in the afternoon, so with cooler temperatures in the evening hours, we could see a few light rain showers or flurries here and there.

Right after we look to warm right back up in Siouxland. Just in time for the holidays next week.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News