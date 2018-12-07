Warming up next week

It has been chilly out there in Siouxland recently. Our temperatures should be jumping up into the mid 30’s this time of the year, but we have not been seeing that since the before the snowfall last weekend.

This weekend will stay dry although a few flurries may fall on Saturday. No accumulation will be expected this time around.

With all of the snow on the ground, that is acting like a freezer, keeping us very chilly. The snow on the ground also reflects a good deal of the sunlight back into the atmosphere, so it makes it tough for temperatures to rise.

We will still see rising temperatures coming up here over the next few days, and once the snow melts off, we will really start to warm things back into the 40’s!

That will still take some time as we got a decent amount of snowfall last weekend.

Temperatures will recover to the upper 20’s today with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds. Even though temperatures will not break the freezing mark, we are still expecting to melt off small amounts of the snow.

By Sunday we reach the low 30’s again with plentiful sun around. A cold front moves in overnight and cools us down for Monday, but we make a quick recovery this time around. Tuesday’s high is back into the mid 30’s.

Next Wednesday and Thursday we could even see mid to upper 30’s! Warmer temperatures on the way means melting snow!

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News