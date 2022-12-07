SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local non-profit organization helping the homeless population is pushing forward to be open all-year long.

The Warming Shelter in Sioux City has been working for some time to make their operation 24 hours a day, year-round. Workers told KCAU 9 next summer they hope to provide not only a place to sleep, but services to help the homeless stay off the street.

“For us it’s a collaborative effort from several other agencies in town and if it means connecting somebody who is in a mental health crisis at the moment which many who come in our doors are,” said Tessa Shanks, Executive Director of the Warming Shelter.

This change will also cost the shelter more to maintain and they are looking to increase fundraising.