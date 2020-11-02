Warming Shelter opens doors, begins season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Warming Shelter reopened its doors Sunday for the first time since having to close early because of COVID-19.

The shelter closed its doors back in March one month earlier than usual.

Tess Shanks, the director of the Warming Shelter, said the main goal now is being there for those in need.

“This season, primarily my main focus and goal is keeping the doors open until our season end, April 30th, and in order to do that, it’s keeping everybody healthy, safe and having plans in the works in case people do have COVID or incase they’re symptomatic. And really, it’s just keeping the doors open and providing a warm safe place for residents, for people who need it,” Shanks said.

For people like Lucho Gurari, the pandemic has been a challenge to deal with. Gurari said he lost his apartment and couldn’t get into another shelter because of the pandemic.

“I used to stay outside. Very cold. So I’m really super happy. that’s why I came here early. Very happy thank god. Maybe I have a place to stay, take a shower and try to continue to go work. Just continue to change my life,” Gurari said.

Shanks said she’s expecting an influx of residents this season because of COVID-19.

Additional staff have been brought on and shanks adds there’s now an isolation room for residents.

“Everything that has transpired since closing our doors early at the end of the last season that has certainly given us more time to prepare effectively so that we can take all steps that we can to ensure the well being of everybody,” Shanks said.

The shelter is open now until the end of April.

