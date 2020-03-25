Warming Shelter closure leaves many nervous for what comes next

Some said they saw the closure coming but for others, it was a shock.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –In Sioux City, the Warming Shelter closed its doors after recommendations from the Siouxland Health Department and local hospitals.

Around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, many people in the Warming Shelter heard the news that there is no longer a safe place to go. Some said they saw the closure coming. but for others, it was a shock.

“Overwhelming shockness, anxiety. This is almost like a tornado going through this place, and I have no place to go. It’s bad and I’m just overwhelmed,” said James Richter, who doesn’t have a home.

Warming Shelter Director Lindsey Landrum had to make the difficult decision to close their doors.

“That was really difficult to have that conversation with them, telling them at this point and time I don’t know where you are going to go, but I will definitely try and work to get you somewhere or some kind of answer for you,” said Landrum.

The Warming Shelter was providing more than 100 people a warm place to stay. With that option gone now, the local homeless population is getting nervous.

“There is more chance of us getting the coronavirus once we are out on the streets because we are not warm, we are not fed, that means our immunity is going to be going down a lot of us don’t take vitamins,” said Richter.

Landrum said she is working to find places for those without families to stay, but in the meantime has dropped off everything she can to the Soup Kitchen, which is working hard to make sure everyone is fed.

“Now with the Warming Shelter closing, we are expecting more meals to be going out the door, so it’s a lot of individual prep instead of the mass prep that we were doing before, so we are looking at estimated 150 meals to be going out,” said Kaylee Hall, acting manager of the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

“Now I ain’t got nothing. I’m too old to be living in a ditch but that’s where I’m going,” said Richter.

If you would like to help the homeless population in Siouxland, The Siouxland Soup Kitchen has a list of items on their Facebook and they are also asking for restaurants to donate any extra food.