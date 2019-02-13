Warmer Wednesday today

A fantastic day is ahead for Siouxlanders out there. Temperatures are expected to jump to the 30’s to even upper 40’s in some parts of northeast Nebraska.

We are expecting to start the day with a good amount of sunshine, but there is a good chance some afternoon cloud coverage could come into the picture.

We are looking to stay dry today, but we will more importantly be warming up quite a bit. The high temperature expected for Sioux City is 36 degrees, but with little winds, it is going to feel quite amazing.

Wind speeds from the southeast at 5-10mph will continue to heat up the atmosphere today, but tonight winds shift back to the north, and strengthen tomorrow.

Tomorrow, wind speeds could jump to 15-25mph, gusting up to 35mph at times, but we are still looking to stay dry throughout.

Friday, another front passes through, and it will try to dump some snow on us, but right now it is looking like light snowfall amounts around a dusting or so in the metro, while western Siouxland could pick up a touch more.

The weekend’s snow system is looking more likely to dump accumulating snow, but totals are still up in the air right now.

If we do see snow this weekend, it is looking likely that it will begin Saturday afternoon, and could continue through Sunday morning. Generally this will be another overnight system.

We will keep you updated with all of the latest with this upcoming storm on KCAU 9 News.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News