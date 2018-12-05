Warmer Wednesday, but a cooldown follows

After the snow fell this weekend, we have been dealing with very chilly temperatures.

With sunshine finally returning today, we will finally heat things back up! Temperatures will jump to the mid 30’s for most of Siouxland today. Parts of northwest Iowa are going to be stuck below freezing, but with plenty of sunshine we are expecting at least a bit of the snow to start melting.

Now as we head into tonight, a few clouds will build back up with a passing cold front. We will end up staying dry from this front passing through, but it will dramatically reduce temperatures for much of the rest of the week and into the weekend.

We are expecting plenty of sunshine over this next week, but temperatures will remain in the low 20’s for the rest of the week. As we look toward the weekend, we will start to warm back up to the mid to upper 20’s.

Starting off next week, we will still expect a good deal of sunshine, but we are also expecting to finally start to warm things up. Back into the low to mid 30’s. With more sunshine expected however, we will melt a good chunk of that snow that is still on the ground. When the snow is all melted, we will start to warm things back up here but that could still take quite a while.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News