Warmer Wednesday, big cooldown tomorrow

A warmer Wednesday is ahead of us today with temperatures jumping to the low 30’s in Sioux City.

Mostly sunny skies will return today, and it will be a nice seasonal day outside, with winds staying just around 5-10mph.

Tonight we are expecting the next big cold front to move through. It looks to be tapped of moisture, so we might see a few flurries here and there but we are not expecting accumulation at the moment.

This will drop temperatures quite a bit tonight, and it will also strengthen the winds dramatically.

Winds will shoot up to around 15-25mph with some winds gusting up to 45mph! This will bring very cold wind chills well below zero through much of tonight and even tomorrow.

Tonight’s low is 10 degrees, but tomorrow’s high temperatures is only 11, as we will continue to slightly cool in the afternoon.

We are expecting some morning cloud coverage but the sunshine returns strong in the afternoon, but the winds will stick around for much of tomorrow again before dying off tomorrow night.

A slight warmup is in store for us on Friday and especially into the weekend. There is a chance to see some flurries here on Friday and again on Sunday and Monday, but as of right now, we are not expecting more than an isolated dusting in a few spots here and there.

Overall we are expecting a nice mix of clouds and sunshine with cooler temperatures than average for much of the week ahead.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News