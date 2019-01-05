Warmer temperatures reeling in bad news for ice fishers

SALIX, Iowa - Ice fishing is a winter tradition for a lot of people across the State of Iowa. It's a great way to get outdoors in the colder months, but if you're not careful, a day on the lake can turn into a day in the lake.

Iowa DNR Conservation officer, Stacey Bragg says,"You know so and so will go in and get wet. There's cars that will go in. It can happen. That first ice you get is actually the safest ice. Once you reach this time of year when it's gotten a little bit warm and then cold again, some of that can make the ice a little questionable."

Ice fisherman, Josh VanVoorst says, "You need to check the ice often while you're going out."

Signs of weakened areas include snow covered or discolored ice. The DNR also advocates no one be out on ice that's less than 4 inches thick and even then, you still need to take precautions.

Bragg says, "There is no 100% safe ice. There's always going to be the ands and ifs or buts on any particular body of water. So, even if you find 4 inches on one body of water and you're going to move, just walk carefully."

Ice is always going to be unpredictable. Which is why the Iowa DNR recommends you keep ice picks on you. You put them around your neck, you stab them into the ice if you fall in and you dig your way out.

"I also recommend going with somebody else. At least take one other person with you, if you can help it," says Bragg.

If you can't help it always let someone know where you'll be in case something happens.