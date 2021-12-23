SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Taking a freshly washed car on holiday travels is seldom an option because of cold weather, but with temperatures in the mid-40s local car washes, like Sunnybrook Shine, are seeing booming business.

Workers say vehicles have been lined up for most of their workday, hoping to get the grime blasted away before hitting the road.

“We’ve been extremely busy these last couple weeks. I think we’re averaging about 400 cars a day and on weekends we’re busier,” says Sunnybrook Shine manager Kole Ludwing.

Ludwig said about 200 vehicles get washed on a normal day.